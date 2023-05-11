Lionel Richie denies plastic surgery rumours amid online trolling

Lionel Richie denies plastic surgery rumors and shares his secret to looking young

Lionel Richie has recently shared his secret to looking young in response to online trolls who claimed he got cosmetic work done to look younger.

The Stuck On You singer received backlash from netizens after he performed at King Charles III’s coronation. Twitter users lashed out at the singer saying he looked “odd and fake” and that he had got plastic surgery to look young.

One user tweeted, “WTF was his plastic surgeon doing? Training or experimenting with new stuff?”

Talking to Daily Mail, Richie responded to the claims that he had got plastic surgery and elaborated that he would never choose cosmetic work as it can go horribly wrong, “Plastic surgery locks you in for that year [for you to recover] and after that, you can’t go naturally, you’re staying right there … You try and go back to reset, and you can’t’.”

The Hello vocalist shared the secret to his age-defying appearance saying that he focuses on cardio, water intake, and good sleep. He also said that he stays away from red meat.

Richie is known to be good friends with King Charles III, having worked with him for the former Prince’s Trust. The singer went on to share their banter about his youthful appearance. He said that the King has asked him many times about the secret to aging well and Richie suggests he join Hollywood.