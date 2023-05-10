Prince Harry ‘longer happy-go-lucky’ but a ‘bitter and brittle Haz-been’

Prince Harry has been deduced to nothing more than a “bitter and brittle Haz-been.”



These claims and accusations have been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She warns, “People want the dirt — that’s what sells. But dishing more of it will only distance him even further from the royal family — and, ultimately, from the source of his rapidly diminishing star power.”

“Because what Prince Harry seems to have overlooked in his grand masterplan is that his principle currency, the reason anyone took any interest in him in the first place, was his association with the very thing he has tried to destroy: the British Monarchy.”

“By deliberately detaching himself from the institution, and doing so with such spite, he has fatally undermined his USP.”

“No longer happy-go-lucky Harry but a bitter and brittle Haz-been.”

“Talk about shooting yourself in the foot. And he wonders why people question his intelligence.”

