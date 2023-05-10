Kate Middleton ‘keeps telling’ Prince Harry ‘how much William still loves him’

Kate Middleton is reportedly off the belief that ‘enough time has lapsed’ since Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift started, and they both allegedly need their fences mended.
Revelations into Kate’s attempts have been brought to light by an inside source.
They were shared during the insider’s chat with Closer.
There, they said,, “Kate has put a lot of effort into telling Harry how much William still loves him. She checks in with him fairly often, sometimes it’s to just say ‘hi’ or send him a photo of the children. She’s very thoughtful and will sometimes send birthday messages or congratulations after a successful speech or event he’s hosted.”
“It’s her firm belief that enough time has elapsed now for both of them to sit down and resolve their differences face-to-face, and she’ll do everything she can to make this possible soon.”
