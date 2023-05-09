Who is the mother of Robert De Niro's seventh child?

Robert De Niro has revealed that he has welcomed a child at the age of 79.
Speaking to ET Canada, the Hollywood star said he has welcomed a seventh baby.
He made the revelation while discussing parenting and his most recent film, "About My Father".
The "Taxi Driver" actor said, "I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," he explained. "And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."
He opened up about the birth of his latest child when the interviewer asked him about his six children. "Seven, actually," he corrected the interviewer.
Without sharing any further details, he said, "I just had a baby," The actor also avoided sharing the name of his partner who gave birth to his baby number 7.
Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation but did not stay till lunch
Prince William, Kate Middleton made King Charles' late for his own coronation
Piers Morgan says King Charles coronation was an absolute triumph for the real royals — and a disaster for bitter...
Prince Harry attended the King’s Coronation on Saturday but left early to catch his flight back to California
Prince Harry expected to write another memoir after criticizing Royal family in Spare
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis stepped out for their first outing after the Coronation with their family