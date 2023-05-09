Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti 'loved everything' in India

Priyanka Chopra recently took her daughter Malti Marie on a trip to India

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently took their daughter Malti Marie on a trip to India, where she 'loved everything'.

Talking about their trip to India, Priyanka said, “It meant everything. She loved everything about India. The sights, the sounds, the fact that you don't need car seats. I was like, 'Oh boy, getting her back into the car seat will be an issue'."

“She loved everything. Loved Indian food. It made me so happy we could be there as a family. Nick, me and the baby. It was so special,” she added gleefully.

In a recent interview with ABC’s The View, the Citadel actress shared that when she became a mother, she had to change her priorities and put aside her greed for doing more projects.

“I don't want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don't get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there's nothing else matters. She is my homing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now… ”

Priyanka went on to say that she has a lot of support from her mother Madhu Chopra and her mother-in-law to enable her to manage her work and personal life so she can get time with her little bundle of joy.