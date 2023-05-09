Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour could bring in £1.6 billion, predicts Forbes

This takes it above the magazine’s highest prediction for tour sales, which is for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

Business magazine Fobes claims that Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour could bring in around two billion dollars. The tour will be taking off in Stockholm on May 10th, serving as her first world tour in around seven years.

The estimate is based on an optimistic assumption of the amount of fans that will be purchasing tickets, with a relatively high ticket cost of around 700 dollars.

She will be playing at multiple venues in the UK, including performances at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, Murrayfield in Edinburgh, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Forbes predicts that the tour could bring in around 2.4 billion dollars solely from ticket sales by September. This takes it above the magazine’s current highest prediction for tour sales, which is 2.4 billion for Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras tour.

They suggested that such optimistic predictions for tour sales are due to the desire to attend concerts in person following the Covid-19 pandemic which saw everyone quarantined in their homes to avoid catching the virus.

The tour is named after her highly successful recent album with the shows aiding college and university students in around ten cities with scholarship funds.