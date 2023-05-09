Kim Kardashian at the Lakers playoff game: 'I love nerds'

Kim Kardashian reveals her love of nerds at the NBA playoff game

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were spotted sitting courtside at Game 4 of the NBA playoff match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors, where Kim expressed her fondness for "nerds."

The 42-year-old reality TV personality was among several other celebrities in attendance.

Kim looked chic in a short tight t-shirt that said, “ I love nerds”, showing off her toned abs.

The Kardashians star had her long sleek hair pulled back in a ponytail and accessorized with an exquisite gold and diamond necklace and several gold rings. She completed her look with ripped jeans by Balenciaga.

Kim sat with her mother Kris, who sported an all-black look for the playoff game.

Though he didn’t play, Tristan Thompson, Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex, is also part of the Lakers team, who won game 4 of the playoffs by 104-101 and are now leading over the defending champions by 3-1.

Kim’s outing comes months after she received backlash on social media for joining Tristan for a “Friendsgiving” celebration, just months after it was revealed that he had a secret baby with another woman.

Other celebrities present at the playoffs included Chris Pratt and Floyd Mayweather.