Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' among top Netflix recommendations

One of the few studios that don’t have their own streaming platform, Sony continues to offer top-ranking films on Netflix. Only four months after its theatrical release Sony’s Tom Hanks starrer A Man Called Otto, now ranks among top films on Netflix.

The dramedy was trailing “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” which was #1 two weeks ago.

A Man Called Otto is a remake of the remarkable Swedish film adaptation of Fredrik Backman's novel ‘A Man Called Ove’, which was nominated for an Oscar.

The film tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), who is a 60-year-old man planning to end his life following the death of his wife and forced retirement, but instead befriends his lively neighbours and begins viewing life through a positive lens.

Tom Hanks, who won Academy Awards for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, told Reuters that zero auditions were required for his role, as he and his wife Rita Wilson bought the rights to adapt the novel and film for American audiences.

“Look, I’m selfish. I’m a selfish actor and I’m competitive and I know a good role when I see one and don’t think anybody else was considered for the role," said Hanks. "Because I selfishly said, ‘I know exactly what I want to do here, I know exactly how to be not just cranky but also always correct’."