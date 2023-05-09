King Charles appreciates Prince Louis over his first official royal engagement

King Charles has appreciated Prince Louis, who took his first step toward becoming a working royal on Monday.



Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis had his first official royal engagement Monday as he attended the Big Help Out alongside his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The young royals volunteered with the Scouts.

According to People magazine, although Prince Louis, who turned five last month, has appeared alongside his parents and siblings at royal events, the Prince has not attended any working events.

He was pictured using a shovel and wheelbarrow with Kate.

In another photo, the Prince was seen riding on a tractor with his father William.

Kate and William posted the photos on Instagram with caption “#TheBigHelpOut with The @scouts.”

King Charles and Camilla reacted to Prince Louis official engagement by pressing the heart button and reposting the photos on their social media handles, saying “Thank you to everyone who got involved in #TheBigHelpOut today!”



