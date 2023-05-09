Riley Keough makes rare appearance with father after Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Riley Keough was spotted with her father in a rare outing in Calabasas on Sunday morning, May 7th, 2023, first time after the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley.



The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 33, and her 57-year-old actor and musician father stayed close to one another as they left an Erewhon Market after picking up a pair of drinks, per DailyMail.

Riley was also carrying her one-year-old daughter in her arms.

The outing is one of the firsts that the War Pony director has taken with her father after the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley in January, this year.

Danny and Lisa Marie began dating in 1985, and they went on to tie the knot after three years together. The couple started a family with Riley’s arrival in 1989, and they welcomed a son named Benjamin in 1992. However, the former pair split up two years later, and their divorce was finalised that year.

Despite their split, Lisa Marie maintained a close friendship her ex Danny Keough. He even participated in Lisa’s wedding to Michael Lockwood when he served as her best man. In 2003, she told Rolling Stone that Keough is her “absolute best friend in the world.”

“The smartest thing I’ve ever done is have children with this man because I knew this is the one man I could be connected to for the rest of my life.”

After Lisa Marie’s passing, Riley has had a strained relationship on her mother’s side of the family.

Her grandmother Priscilla Presley is currently challenging late daughter’s will that leaves control of the Graceland estate to Riley and her half sisters, leaving Priscilla out.

