'Game of Thrones' spinoff turns to 'standstill' amid writers' strike

Hollywood's writers' strike has shut down work on Game of Thrones new prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

George R. R. Martin took to his blog, writing, “The writer’s room on A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT has closed for the duration,” he penned.

“[Showrunner] Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines.” the writer said.

But, House of the Dragon, in case, was saved as its season two script was ready before the strike.

“Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales,” adding, “The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began.

Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons.”