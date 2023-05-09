Kevin Costner's marital life 'tensions' revealed

Kevin Costner's busy work schedule and lack of time for family seemingly forced Christine Baumgartner to go for divorce.

According to PEOPLE, "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it.”

One source told the outlet that "at times, his career has taken precedence over his home life."

"Kevin hasn't been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of Yellowstone, and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand," the insider added.

Moreover, another well-placed source said, “All of this success and excitement over the new project probably took his attention away from his family more than he realized. Since it didn't look like that would change and likely could get worse, it caused tension at home.”

After the duo agreed for a divorce after 18 years of being together, a source close to the couple said that while the 68 “knew" Christine, was "unhappy," her filing of divorce filing was an "unpleasant surprise."

"Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home," the source continued. "During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her."

"Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

While a source said, "at times, his career has taken precedence over his home life."