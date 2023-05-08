King Charles, Queen Camilla, working royals' first official coronation portraits revealed

Following the coronation on Saturday, King Charles III and Queen Camilla and working members of the royal family posed for official coronation portraits at Buckingham Palace.

The royal family has proudly released the coronation portraits of the couple to mark the day.

The 74-year-old monarch, in his solo shot, can be seen in full royal regalia in the Throne Room, wearing the Imperial State Crown and Robe of Estate while holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.

Camilla, 75, posed for a solo portrait in the Green Drawing Room while wearing Queen Mary's Crown and her Robe of Estate.

In another portrait, King Charles and Queen Camilla posed together in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.



In another post, the palace has shared a group photo of the working royals.

The photo shows King Charles and Queen Camilla with working members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Also in the picture were the Duke of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh.

King Charles also released a special message in conjunction with the portraits, saying: "As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion," he said in the statement. "We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."

"To those who joined in the celebrations — whether at home, at street parties and lunches or by volunteering in communities — we thank you, each and every one," he continued. "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."