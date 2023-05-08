Prince William, Kate Middleton delight fans with backstage coronation concert video

Prince William and Kate Middleton have mesmerised fans as they shared a clip of what went on at the coronation gig outside the public eye as it's been revealed that they hosted a secret-after party.



The Prince and Princes of Wales turned to their official social media accounts to give an inside look into what went on behind the scenes at the coronation gig with a glossy video as it emerged they also hosted a secret-after party.

Kate and William's uploaded the clip just after their royal relatives were treated to performances from Lionel Richie, Take That and Katy Perry at the Windsor extravaganza.



Little Princess Charlotte and Prince George also seemed to enjoy the show as they were seen waving their flags enthusiastically and swaying along in time to the music, the Mirror reports.