Katy Perry makes King Charles III's coronation a hit

Singing sensation Katy Perry fully mesmerised the royals fans as she gave really the royal fans what they wanted at King Charles' coronation.

Perry had the nation gripped throughout the events as even those who were confused that she was attending the monumental service at Westminster Abbey were soon very thankful that she was there.



The singer turned heads as she arrived in a show-stopping Vivienne Westwood pink outfit, her humongous hat also captured the attention at the event.

Soon after her arrival, the pop superstar unwittingly became the most talked about attendee of the coronation when she proved to be just like the rest of us as we watched her struggling to find her seat, asking strangers for directions until she eventually found her place.



Reacting to trolls, she tweeted: "Don’t worry guys i found my seat."

It didn’t end there for the singer though as on her way out she stumbled over, almost face-planting the ground and ruining what was without a doubt one of the fashion highlights of the day.

She also enthralled fans with her performance at the Coronation consort on Sunday. Katy Perry performed alongside the likes of Take That and her American Idol co-star Lionel Richie.