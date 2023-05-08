King Charles disappointed with Prince Harry over his early departure from coronation

File Footage

Kind Charles reportedly expected his son Prince Harry to stay after he was crowned at his coronation but was left disappointed when the Duke left the ceremony right after the main event.



According to Daily Mail, the new monarch even expressed his disappointment at the lunch following the ceremony in front of Royal family members.

The outlet said that while some relatives "breathed a sigh of relief" that the Duke of Sussex left the ceremony early, Charles was "genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay."

At the coronation lunch, the 74-year-old allegedly raised a toast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie and wished him a very happy birthday.

As per the publication, King Charles raised a glass to "those that weren’t there" and wished Archie on his fourth birthday "wherever he was."

"It was apparently a very sweet moment," the insider shared of the moment the King honoured his grandkid.

The father-of-two looked happy in photographs featuring his arrival at Westminster Abbey to join his dad at his big day, however, despite looking relaxed, he did not stay for long.

Harry reportedly left the coronation to rush back home where his son’s birthday was being celebrated in a low-key bash.