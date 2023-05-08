Sonam Kapoor celebrates 'five years of marriage' with Anand Ahuja: See post

Sonam Kapoor promises Anand Ahuja to be his forever girlfriend, best friend and wife in the anniversary post

May 8 marks as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding anniversary; the couple completes five years of marriage.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a bunch of memorable pictures of her and Anand. Along with the pictures, she penned the sweetest note for her husband.

The Raanjhanaa actress wrote: “It’s our Anniversary! Every day I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life."

"Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel, long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan… I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend, and wife, Everyday with is truly phenomenal.”

On May 8, 2018, Sonam married businessman Anand in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The couple announced their first pregnancy last year in March and welcomed their baby boy, Vayu, on August 20, 2022.



The 37-year-old actress has been a vital part of the entertainment industry by featuring in films like Delhi 6, Neerja, Aisha and many more. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya that also featured Ranbir Kapoor in a vial role.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan.