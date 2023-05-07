Simon Biles and Jonathan Owens marry for the 2nd time in Cabo San Lucas

The event was attended by fellow gymnasts like Aly Raisman and Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos

American gymnast Simone Biles and her partner Jonathan Owens got married for the second time in Cabo San Lucas. They previously exchanged vows for the first time back on April 22nd in Texas to officially legalize their marriage.

“We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” explained Simone on Instagram.

The pair looked absolutely stunning in their wedding getups, with Simone donning a magical lace dress and Jonathan stunning in a prim beige tuxedo. They exchanged vows in front of a fairytale-esque altar made of white flowers and greenery.

The wedding was officiated by her uncle Paul while her father Ronald Biles walked her down the aisle. Meanwhile, Jonathan was led down the aisle by his mother Arthurine Cannon who looked gorgeous in a fitted white dress. She then gave her son a tight hug before taking her place with the other guests.

“Uncle Paul aka gonna be the best officiant y'all have ever seen,” Simone wrote in an Instagram story.

