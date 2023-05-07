Prince Harry ‘refusing to engage’ with anyone who hasn’t gorged on Netflix doc, Spare

Experts have revealed that Prince Harry has made massive demands to Prince William and King Charles, regarding reconciliation efforts, and none are too keen.

The admissions in question have been brought to light by royal expert Neil Sean.



He broke it all during while speaking to Fox News.

According to Mr Sean, “You see, Harry is, I am told, refusing to engage with the family unless they have read his book 'Spare' or indeed watched the trash TV fest that is the Netflix series.”

“Harry believes that everything that needs to be discussed is all there on the screen, in print and spelled out directly.”

“Now the problem for Harry is that the King has not read Spare; or indeed watched the Netflix shows — not because he has no interest in his youngest, but simply because he has not had the time.”

“This is something I am told Harry finds increasingly frustrating.”

“The other side is that William and Catherine also have no desire to be attached to this kind of thing, yet Harry, I am told, thinks this is the only way.”