Christina Applegate talks ‘biggest career regret’: ‘I could’ve had Witherspoon money’

Christina Applegate has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed some light into the regrets she feels about turning down a role in Legally Blond.



She broke it all down during an interview with Vanity Fair.

There, she admitted, “I wouldn't toy with the idea of 'Legally Blonde' because it felt too fresh getting out of 'Married…With Children.' It was very similar on paper.”

But that turned out to be a “big f****** mistake’ on her part.”

She even went on to joke that her bank balance would’ve been closer to Witherspoon, if only she’d been a little more open-minded back in the day.

Before concluding she also admitted, “I can't even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don't know if I'm going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working.”