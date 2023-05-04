 
close
Thursday May 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran weighs in on future of his music career

Ed Sheeran talks about his career end in a new docuseries

By Web Desk
May 04, 2023
Ed Sheeran weighs in on future of his music career
Ed Sheeran weighs in on future of his music career

Ed Sheeran has recently addressed the future of his music career in the next few years.

Speaking on his Disney+ documentary, The Sum Of It All, Ed said, “I feel like my life has to eventually plateau just to be kind to my children. I want them to be.”

The Perfect hit-maker continued, “I've been coming to terms with it a lot and career plateau at certain points.”

“I think by the time Lyra and Jups are in school. The world will have said ‘we're good’,” remarked the 32-year-old.

Ed’s wife Cherry expressed her hear for her “career-focused husband”, stating, “I worry about you though, I don't think you're programmed that way.”

To this, the Shape of You singer replied, “Not well. I don't think anyone copes well.”

“You get into the music industry to make people want to like your music and the moment they say, ‘well actually we prefer this, I think it's quite a difficult thing’. I really care,” he added.