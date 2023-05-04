Ed Sheeran weighs in on future of his music career

Ed Sheeran has recently addressed the future of his music career in the next few years.
Speaking on his Disney+ documentary, The Sum Of It All, Ed said, “I feel like my life has to eventually plateau just to be kind to my children. I want them to be.”
The Perfect hit-maker continued, “I've been coming to terms with it a lot and career plateau at certain points.”
“I think by the time Lyra and Jups are in school. The world will have said ‘we're good’,” remarked the 32-year-old.
Ed’s wife Cherry expressed her hear for her “career-focused husband”, stating, “I worry about you though, I don't think you're programmed that way.”
To this, the Shape of You singer replied, “Not well. I don't think anyone copes well.”
“You get into the music industry to make people want to like your music and the moment they say, ‘well actually we prefer this, I think it's quite a difficult thing’. I really care,” he added.
Chris Pratt opens up about his relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Doja Cat shares her views on Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette inspired look at Met Gala 2023
It is unknown whether the Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will survive
Chris Pratt opens up about his relationship with the Guardians cast and director
Russell Crowe discusses his first meeting with the British Royal family in a latest interview
The idol will be beginning his official service next week, his agency confirmed