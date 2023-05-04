James Gunn reveals he considered killing Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Former Marvel man, and director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn nearly killed Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, in Vol. 2.

However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito convinced him otherwise, and instead Yondu, played by Michael Rooker, was killed off. Gamora did end up dying in Avengers: Infinity War and was later brought back in Avengers: Endgame from another dimension.

Speaking to Comicbook.com Gunn revealed: “I knew from the beginning Zoe only wanted to play the character for so many years, and she’s been very honest saying that she’s done [after this]. And so I was going to have her die. I thought she was the one that was going to sacrifice herself… I was kind of talked out of it by [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] and Louis [D’Esposito] and then it just didn’t work that well. It didn’t feel right. It felt much more right to go where we go in that movie. That seemed what was correct for the story.”

It is unknown whether the Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will survive, as Gunn has complete creative control, thanks to Marvel.

James Gunn, who is now the new boss at DC Studios, will officially be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after directing three “Guardians” movies to start his new full-time job as co-head of DC Studios, where he will be building a new DC Universe across film, television, and video games.

Meanwhile, following the release of Guardians Vol. 3, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista, both of whom starred in the “Guardians” films, also announced they will be leaving Marvel soon after James Gunn.