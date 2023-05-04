Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya team up to save the universe in ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two promises to be a more action-packed and epic war movie than its contemplative predecessor, according to the director.

At CinemaCon, Villeneuve showed the first footage from the sequel and revealed that the film features all new locations and sets to avoid repetition.

The sequel once again stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, along with returning cast members such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. New cast members include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. The film is based on Frank Herbert's novel and has a release date of November 3.

According to the film’s official synopsis Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.



Despite pandemic challenges, the first Dune movie was successful at the box office, grossing $400 million and receiving multiple awards nominations. Director Denis Villeneuve has indicated a potential interest in making a third installment based on the second book in the series.