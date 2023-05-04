Ed Sheeran 'misses' late best friend Jamal Edwards, cries while recalling his death

Ed's best friend Jamal passed away in 2022 at the age of 31

Ed Sheeran remembers his late best friend Jamal Edwards in documentary Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.

Grammy Award-winning singer Ed, in the documentary, spoke about the personal events that inspired him to complete his latest album.

He revealed that when his wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with cancer on February 20, 2022. Soon after her diagnosis, Ed found out that his friend Jamal, who founded SBTV and was also a music executive, passed away suddenly at the age of 31.

The Shape of You singer added: "I had friends in school whose parents passed when they were 14. And I look back like, 'That's when you became an adult.' I became in adult recently. Because grief instantly ends your youth.”

While remembering Jamal, Ed stated: "I feel so lost in there. This is his first birthday that he hasn't been here. This is his first cookout that he hasn't been here. He died six months ago and it's still very raw."

He further added in grief: "This is the first time you're there and someone hands you a shovel and suddenly you're putting dirt on your mate's grave," he says inside of the car about Edwards' funeral. "And it feels so weird."

It's all pure sadness, it's all horrible. I know everyone goes through it, I know that it's like a common thing that you can't avoid, but yeah."

Ed is still recovering from the shock. He says that it is still hard to process.

Towards the end, Ed Sheeran puts himself together and sings song Eyes Closed, dedicating it to late friend Jamal Edwards, reports Entertainment Tonight.