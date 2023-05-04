Priyanka Chopra remembers life's 'dark phase'

Priyanka Chopra weighed in on her life's low phase when a botched nose surgery drove her into a “deep depression.”
The Citadel star said on The Howard Stern Show, “It was a dark phase.”
After bagging the Miss World title in 2000, it spiked her Bollywood offers.
The Baywatch revealed she went under the knife on doctors recommended removing a polyp in her nasal cavity.
However, the surgeon botched the operation, which cost her three movies, and she was fired from there.
The actor recalled thinking her shining career was “over before it started.”
“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” Chopra said.
Her father, who is a doctor, ultimately convinced her into a surgical correction.
After, she was able to “build back [her] confidence.”
The actor also praised filmmaker Anil Sharma for giving her the chance.
“He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part, but give it your all.’ And I did,” Chopra added.
Hayley Kiyoko voiced her opposition to laws on drag queen performances
Ben Affleck revealed 'interesting ideas for scrapped 'Batman'
Woody Harrelson has shared new evidence that suggests Matthew McConaughey is his brother
Lionel Richie was seen having a friendly chat with Queen Consort Camilla at garden party
YouTuber goes viral after challenging Agust D to "Fight" BTS's rap line
BBC’s Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff to remain off air until full recovery