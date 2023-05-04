TikTok to launch ad feature with 50% revenue share for creators

(FILES) This file photo taken with a fish-eye lens on March 1, 2023, in Paris shows the social media application logo TikTok. Sales revenues.— AFP

TikTok's Pulse Premiere, launching May 4, would let advertisers place ads alongside premium content from publishers, offering a 50% revenue share.

Brands like Buzzfeed, DotDash Meredith, NBCUniversal, UFC, and WWE are among the first to participate.

Pulse Premiere is an extension of TikTok's Pulse program that lets marketers advertise their brands alongside the top 4% of content on the platform and is now expanded to offer premium content and revenue sharing for publishers.

As brand ad spending declines due to reduced consumer spending, TikTok's expansion to premium content creators arrives. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has faced scrutiny by US lawmakers over concerns about potential sharing of user data with the Chinese government.

TikTok's US monthly active users grew from 100 million in 2020 to 150 million in March 2021, despite concerns raised by US lawmakers about the app's data privacy and security.