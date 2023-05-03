Will King Charles, Camilla's alleged love child attend coronation?

Speculations about the guest list of King Charles III's coronation, which is set to take place Saturday (May 6), on its peak as royal fans and critics are sharing their knowledge and opinions about the people who may attend the landmark ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.



Though the guests and other preparations for the iconic event have been finalised, yet some social media users seem to make it more interesting with their queries and reactions.

From King Charles and Queen Camilla's inner circle to foreign monarchs, here's every guest set to attend the crowning ceremony. Distinguished people from around the world are already heading to London.

But, some are still questioning whether the 74-year-old monarch's alleged secret son, Simon Charles Dorante-Day, will attend the coronation among other guests.

The King's rumoured love child, whose details were allegedly leaked during Princess Diana's investigation, made headlines around the world when he claimed that he was the secret child of Charles and Camilla.

This is something he has been alleging for several years and, in one of his interviews per Marca, he claimed that he had to undergo reconstructive surgery to have his eyes changed from blue to brown when he was eight in order to hide his similarities to the royals.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, in an interview claimed: "I believe I am Charles and Camila's son, there has been a cover up."

Even though he has received a lot of attention since his claims, but the royal family has always turned a deaf ear to his claims and would surely be doing the same in the future as they have not intention to create any controversy with their response.

More than 2,000 guests are expected to attend the event, which is notably more modest than the number of people (8,251, to be exact) that witnessed Queen Elizabeth's coronation on June 2, 1953.



In addition to King Charles' immediate family, monarchs from several foreign countries will be in attendance for the historic event, marking a change from past coronations, in which royals often sent heirs, consorts or other family members to represent them.