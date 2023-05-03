Reese Witherspoon urges fans to read THIS ‘fascinating’ book in May: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has recently selected an intriguing novel for May on social media.



On May 2, the Sweet Home Alabama star took to Instagram and posted a video in which shared the review of her book titled Did You Hear About Kitty Karr by Crystal Smith Paul.

Interestingly, the Legally Blonde actress has been running a book club since 2017 under her company Hello Sunshine. The club is known for promoting the work of female authors including Delia Owens, Celeste Ng, and Megan Miranda.

In this clip, Reese expressed her excitement to talk about this book as she said, “This book is fascinating. I tore through the pages.”

Elaborating on the story, Reese stated, “It’s all about this movie star named Kitty Karr and she had to make all these sacrifices to be successful during the golden age of Hollywood.”

The Wild actress noted that after Kitty’s death, the protagonist “leaves her fortune to three sisters and it raises a lot of questions for these women”.

She further said in a clip that she doesn’t want to “give too much away”, however, the secret in this book, according to the actress, “is going to shock” every reader.

Calling it unputdownable, Reese mentioned, “The book is phenomenal.”

In the caption, Reese urged her fans to “follow the book club all month long to discuss about this novel”.

A few fans commented that this book gives the vibe of Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and would love to read this one as well.



One user also wrote, “Maybe we will see it turned into a Netflix series.”

Another added, “Sold, can’t wait to see the movie.”