Kartik Aaryan's latest picture with pet dog 'Katori' goes viral

Kartik was last seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' with Kriti Sanon

Kartik Aaryan and his cute little friend Katori spend some fun time together.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor can be seen having a playful time with his pet dog in the latest picture that he uploaded. Meanwhile, Katori is also having fun, as he bites the actor's thumb in a cheerful and playful mood in the photo.

Kartik captioned the post: "Katori ka naya chammach." The picture is making rounds on social media and is winning everyone's heart.

Fans, after seeing the post, got happy tears. They rushed to the comment section to write quirky messages for Kartik and Katori. One of the fans wrote: "Happiness ki tokri, Kartik ki katori. Hai hi itni zyada pyaari, nahi rok sakte karne se yaari."



Meanwhile, some fans are praising the overload of cuteness that is visible in the picture. "2 cuties in one frame", wrote a fan.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor often shares cute videos and pictures of him with his pet pooch on his official Instagram handle. A few days ago, he posted a video where the duo can be seen making fun and cute faces.

The famous star also revealed the story behind naming his pet dog Katori. He shared: "We named her Katori Aaryan because when she came home, she looked like a bowl. She was so small that only the word katori came to mind upon seeing her. So we named her Katori, and her hairstyle is also like a katori."

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan's last film Shehzada tanked at the box office. Now, he is pulling up his socks for yet another release, Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, reports News18.