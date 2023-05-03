2023 Met Gala: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West steals spotlight

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West stole the spotlight with her unexpected appearance at this year's Met Gala on Monday.

The nine-year-old made her Met Gala debut this year, but did not walk the red carpet due to the age restriction.



North, daughter of Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West, was seen leaving her hotel with "The Kardashians" star, who captured attention with her stunning outfit and appeared with her ex-beau Pete Davidson.

North was in high spirits as she arrived at the venue to attend the event, holding the same conch shell purse Kim brought to the Time100 Gala last month.

Kanye's daughter was all smiles as she made her way to the car with her famous mom in a chic outfit. Kim's tons of screaming fans, who camped outside the venue, welcomed their favorite stars as they stepped out on their way to the event.

North's appearance at the star-studded event sparked reactions from fans, with one saying: "How is it possible".

It is to mention here that the theme of this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrated the full work and life of the late designer. The dress code this year was "in honor of Karl."