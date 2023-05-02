James Corden breaks silence over 'The Late Late Show' exit

James Corden revealed the reason behind quitting The Late Late Show in 2023.

During an interview with The Times, the British comedian said, “I have so many really beautiful memories of my childhood."

“Usually our holidays would be in a caravan, surrounded by concrete. But one summer we drove down to France in a camper van, listening to Paul Simon’s Graceland, and everything about that summer is so big in my head. That was why I quit The Late Late Show in the end,” he added.

Explaining his work clashed with the family time as their plans for the summer holiday were disturbed by the 44-year-old schedule.

“When I told [11-year-old son] Max [about cancelling the holiday], he looked so sad, and I had this sudden revelation of the maths: we’ve only got six more summers with the kids, before they start wanting to go off with their mates. Six if we’re lucky.

“I knew I just couldn’t do that again. So that’s why I quit,” he said