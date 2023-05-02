K-pop band Aespa release teasers for new comeback

K-pop girl group Aespa have come out with new teasers for their upcoming album My World. The teasers gave a cozy look at the members as they’re embraced with soft shades of white.
The album is set to drop on May 8th and will be their first comeback since the release of their album Girls which came out last year in July. My World was set to drop originally in February but the release ended up getting delayed because of management disputes within their agency SM Entertainment.
It was also recently confirmed that the group will be appearing at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival which makes them the first ever K-pop group to have done so. They will be attending the festival as the global ambassadors for the Swiss luxury jewelry brand named Chopard which has been a major sponsor for the event since 1997.
