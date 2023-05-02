Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar set to release new music after 21 years

Keanu Reeves’ grunge band, Dogstar is ready to release a new song after 21 years.



Taking it to Instagram, the band has teased new music with Reeves now involved after two-decade absence.

The band also posted a photo of its members, which included the John Wick actor, who could be seen posing atop a roof.

Sharing the post, the caption read, “Last set up on the roof in Lincoln Heights for [the] Dogstar photo shoot.”

“Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient,” it added.

For the unversed, Keanu used to play bass guitar in the Los Angeles-based rock group from their start in 1991 until the beginning of their hiatus in 2002.

Following this post, fans expressed their elation over the announcement as one user wrote, ““For so many years we never even thought a comeback was possible, this is like a dream come true. Seriously looking forward to it all.”



“AHHHHH!!! ‘Exciting news coming soon.’ Sis, it’s happening!” another remarked.

A third user added, “It’s been reported that new music, as well as a new music video, will be released by the band this summer.”

Meanwhile Keanu was in the news last week for her sweet gesture with a young fan at a comic book signing event.

In the clip, Reeves could be seen smiling as nine-year-old YouTube star Noah told him that he is his “favourite actor in the whole entire world”.