Minister demands judiciary's accountability on ex-PMs disqualification

Firing salvo at the Supreme Court, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Tuesday that the judiciary should be held accountable for disqualifying former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani from holding public office.
The defence minister blasted the judiciary while addressing the National Assembly session today.
His statement came hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the political parties wanted to “pick and choose" the bench for "desired judgments".
The CJP passed the remarks as the Supreme Court resumed hearing the petitions challenging the law clipping his office's powers.
More to follow...
Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's son, says police did not have a search warrant to conduct raid
Meeting was earlier scheduled to take place at 11am, but has been moved to 9pm
ISPR says militants were involved in numerous terror activities against security forces
Weatherman says rain clouds are moving towards port city
"Population in metropolis has increased by 1.8m compared to numbers of the 2017 census," says official
"I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling...