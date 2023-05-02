Minister demands judiciary's accountability on ex-PMs disqualification

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks on the floor of the National Assembly in Islamabad, on May 2, 2023, in this screengrab taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Firing salvo at the Supreme Court, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Tuesday that the judiciary should be held accountable for disqualifying former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani from holding public office.

The defence minister blasted the judiciary while addressing the National Assembly session today.

His statement came hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the political parties wanted to “pick and choose" the bench for "desired judgments".

The CJP passed the remarks as the Supreme Court resumed hearing the petitions challenging the law clipping his office's powers.

