Iranian flags flutter during an inauguration ceremony for new equipment and infrastructure on February 25, 2019 at the Shahid Beheshti Port in the southeastern Iranian coastal city of Chabahar, on the Gulf of Oman. — AFP

After India signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to operate the Chabahar port, Washington reminded New Delhi about the "potential risk of sanctions" it could face as a result of the development.

State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel, in a press briefing on Monday, warned India against the deal with Iran, stating that any country that does so will be at risk.



"... any entity, anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risk that they are opening themselves up to and the potential risk of sanctions," Patel said, addressing a query about the significant geo-political event.



He reiterated that the US's sanctions on Iran remain in place and Washington will "continue to enforce them".

Patel maintained that the risk of sanctions also applies on Indian firms.

The State Department's statement comes after India and Iran signed a 10-year contract to develop and equip the strategic Chabahar port in Iran on Monday.

The development took place as India seeks to grow trade in west and central Asia. The agreement will give India 10-year access to use the port, located close to Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan, according to Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The contract will in turn see India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) invest $370 million into “providing strategic equipment” and “developing the transport infrastructure of the port”.

Iran's urban development minister Mehrdad Bazrpash and India's ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal signed contract in the town of Chabahar, in a ceremony broadcast live on state media.

India in 2016 agreed to finance the development of the Iranian port as a trading hub for central Asia as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to revive economic ties with Tehran after the lifting of sanctions.

Modi and former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the provision of a line of credit from India's EXIM Bank to develop the port.

The development of the port, however, stalled, despite waivers to sanctions that the US began reimposing in 2018 after withdrawing from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"Chabahar can act as a focal point in the transit development of the region," Bazrpash said at the signing ceremony.

"We are pleased with this agreement, and we have full trust in India," he added. "Iran and India are seeking to develop Chabahar port as much as possible, taking into account the interests of the two countries for joint access to regional markets," the Indian minister said.

This "long-term contract symbolises the enduring trust and effective partnership between India and Iran," he added.

In 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries agreed to speed up the project after a visit by India's external affairs minster Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Tehran. Chabahar port is on the Indian Ocean about 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of the Pakistan border.