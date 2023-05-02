SC resumes hearing on pleas challenging law regulating CJP's powers

Police personals walk outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. — AFP

Supreme Court Tuesday resumed hearing on petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

The law, which is aimed at regulating the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), was approved by the Parliament during a joint sitting on April 10.

The National Assembly, on April 21, notified the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 as an act.

The bill's implementation was halted by Supreme Court's eight-member bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial.

Hearing of the petitions is being conducted by an eight-member larger bench of the apex court, which is headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprises Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The attorney general for Pakistan (AGP), Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council have also been issued notice in this regard.

Moreover, the country's top court has also issued notice to nine political parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The top court, during the last hearing of the case on April 13, had stopped the implementation of the act observing that if the law received the assent of the president, the bill would not be acted upon in any manner till further order.

“The moment that the Bill receives the assent of the President or (as the case may be) it is deemed that such assent has been given, then from that very moment onwards and till further orders, the Act that comes into being shall not have, take or be given any effect nor be acted upon in any manner,” read the nine-page interim order issued on April 13.

In its order, the bench stated that the facts and circumstances presented here are extraordinary both in import and effect.