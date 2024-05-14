Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shibli Faraz (left), Sher Afzal Marwat (centre) and Asad Qaiser. — Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser and Senator Shibli Faraz engaged in a war or words over Sher Afzal Marwat's expulsion from party's political committee, Geo News reported citing sources on Tuesday.

During the PTI's political committee meeting, Qaiser defended Marwat, calling his expulsion from the party's political committee an "injustice", according to the sources.

Faraz, after Qaiser spoke in Marwat's support, questioned who he was to speak on party policy issues. To this, the latter said: "You have joined a party for a few years. I have been with the PTI founder since 1995."

"Who are you to talk to me like this? The way the political committee was used against Sher Afzal Marwat is an injustice," Qaiser said after which the political committee members pressured Faraz to apologise.

The sources further revealed that Faraz apologised for the way he talked and how he acted during the meeting. They added that Qaiser left the meeting over Faraz's behaviour.

On May 9, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said that Marwat has been expelled from the party’s core and political committees on the directives of party founder Imran Khan.

The development came after outspoken Marwat publicly blasted the PTI top leaders, refusing to work under them.

Following this, Marwat was also issued a show-cause notice for violating the party's code of conduct and policy. The notice said that Marwat has issued "irresponsible statements" that harmed the party's reputation and interests despite being given clear instructions by Khan.

It further said that the politician has damaged relations with fellow party members and stakeholders through his actions and words.

A day earlier, Khan, while speaking to media persons, said that he has explained to Marwat several times to not violate party policy, however, he used to attack some party leaders every other day.

The PTI founder said that Marwat has done a lot for the party but he should not have repeatedly violated party policy, adding that there won't be any issues if he follows party policy.