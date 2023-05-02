Blackpink’s Jennie and ‘The Glory’ actress Song Hye Kyo meet up at Met Gala

The idol donned a 90s vintage Chanel dress as she was one of the muses selected by Karl Lagerfeld

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo from The Glory and K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie posed together for a photo at the 2023 Met Gala. Both of the stars attended the event in New York and drew attention from fans after meeting up for a shot.



The idol donned a 90s vintage Chanel dress as she was one of the last muses who were specifically selected by Karl Lagerfeld for the fashion house. The theme for the event was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.

Song Hye Kyo gained international attention after playing the role of a woman set out for revenge on the hit Netflix series The Glory. The series follows Hye Kyo’s character who is a victim of severe bullying as she goes down a path of vengeance to bring down those who hurt her.