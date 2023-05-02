BTS’ Suga performs ‘Haegeum’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

It is a part of his new solo album named 'D-Day', which is the third part in his Agust D series

Suga from the K-pop group BTS performed the title track of his new album Haegeum on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It is a part of his new solo album named D-Day, which is the third part in his Agust D series.





After his performance the rapper did The Imposter Challenge with Fallon and discussed his admiration for football, his first solo world tour, and the meaning behind his stage name Agust D. He also made an attempt at playing the traditional Korean instrument called haegeum.



Suga recently kicked off his world tour in the United States which will be followed by several other cities and then the Asia leg of the tour. Along with his album, he also released his first solo documentary worldwide on Disney+ and Weverse.

It follows the idol as he goes on a journey across several cities and also gives a look at the process of creating this album.