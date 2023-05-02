Armaan Malik admits getting his 'big Bollywood break' with Salman Khan's help

Armaan Malik is famous for songs like; Chale Aana, Bol Do Na Zara and more

Armaan Malik admitted that Salman Khan was the one who helped him getting his big break in Bollywood.

Armaan revealed that the Dabangg actor removed one of the songs from his album and added it in his film Jai Ho. This led to his big Bollywood debut in 2014.

The 27-years old singer stated: "Salman bhai came to launch my album in 2014. It was a self-titled album, Armaan. When we went to meet him, both Amaal and I, we just wanted to play our album for him. He said himself, 'I'm going to come and launch this."

He went on to say: "We just wanted him to listen to it, probably share it. At that time, Twitter was very new, Insta was very new. We just wanted him to support it in whatever way. "

"He went ahead and said I'll come for the album launch. Then he went on to remove one of the songs from the album and put it in Jai Ho, his movie. That gave me my Bollywood debut as an adult playback singer", told the Bol Do Na Zara singer.

Armaan Malik’s soulful voice echoes in every heart today. He has sung many songs in multiple languages like: English, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and many more, reports India Today.