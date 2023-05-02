King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate Princess Charlotte’s 8th birthday

King Charles has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to his granddaughter Princess Charlotte, who turned eight today, Tuesday.



Palace, on behalf of the King and Queen Consort Camilla, wished Princess Charlotte on Twitter and Instagram.

Retweeting Kate Middleton and Prince William’s post for their daughter, King Charles and Camilla said, “Happy 8th Birthday to Princess Charlotte!”

Earlier, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable photo of their daughter with a sweet birthday wish.

The image shows the smiling princess sitting in a white wicker chair.

They wrote, “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow.”

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and David Beckham also showered love on Princess Charlotte’s photo.

Kate Middleton also disclosed that she took the photo in Windsor this weekend.