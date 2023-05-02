Thomas Markle wishes to Archie has his 'nose': 'I love my grandchildren'

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, is expressing his blurry feelings for daughter.

Speaking to Channel 7 for a tell-all interview, the 76-year-old announces he does not want to be touched by his youngest child at death.

"I refuse to be buried by her," said Thomas.

However, elsewhere in the interview, the former light director expressed his desire to reunite with his daughter.

“I wish that we could sit down and talk,” he said, adding of his desire to see his grandchildren for once before he breathes his last.

“It’s just very sad from a father’s perspective. It’s a huge disappointment and it’s sad every day,” he added.

He went on: "Meg I love you — I love my grandchildren. I’d love to see them," he said, noting that they are “gonna have my nose, they’re gonna have my eyes.”