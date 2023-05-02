Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor Cruise spotted on rare outing

Tom Cruise's son with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, Connor Cruise, shared a rare photo on Instagram this week

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor Cruise shared a rare glimpse into his life on Instagram this Sunday with pictures of his golf outing.

Connor, 28, shared a photo of his day out at the Pelican Golf Club in Bellaire, Florida, which showed him giving a thumbs up to the camera.

He also dressed appropriately for the course in a blue striped polo, sneakers, one glove, shades, and a baseball hat to shield his eyes from the sun, and captioned the photo with golf emojis.

The new Instagram post is rare for the avid fisherman who last posted an image of himself and some fishing buddies in the summer of 2022.

Connor is not often photographed in public, except for a few instances such as the Milan Fashion Week in February, where he was spotted wearing an acid-wash denim fit to the Diesel Fashion Show.

In 2021, he was seen with his superstar father Tom a few times, including at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The father-son duo attended Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco as the team faced off against the San Francisco Giants in 2021.

Before that, Tom and Connor were photographed together in October 2019 in London. The father and son were seen walking to a private helicopter at the time.

