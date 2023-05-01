Robert Pattinson to play serial killer in Netflix new thriller

Batman actor Robert Pattinson has been landed the lead role in Adam McKay's new film for Netflix, "Average Height, Average Build".



The dashing actor will test out his comedy chops in the new movie where he plays… a serial killer, who persuades political lobbyists to change laws that would make it easier for his character to kill.

Pattinson will enthrall fans with his killing stunts alongside Amy Adams, who will play a lobbyist. Robert Downey Jr. is also cast. McKay wrote the script, and will direct the movie, which is being described as a thriller/ comedy.

McKay - best known for comedies like Stepbrothers, Anchorman, The Big Short, and more - is returning to Netflix for this film following the success of his 2020 apocalypse comedy Don't Look Up.

The Hollywood star's film career has taken several twists after Twilight saga. Pattinson has since taken on many roles in darker films such as this one, including The Devil All The Time, Tenet, The Batman, The Lighthouse, and Good Time.