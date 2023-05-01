K-pop band Seventeen shatters record for best selling K-pop album

K-pop band Seventeen has shattered the record for the best selling K-pop album with their latest comeback FML. They have successfully sold over 4.5 million copies of the album in just one week.
They came out with their tenth mini album on April 24th and within a handful of days they made history in the world of K-pop. FML became the first ever album in Hanteo history to have sold over 3 million copies on the first day of its release.
They further revealed that the album sold approximately 4,550,214 copies in the first week. If that wasn’t enough, they now also hold the title for the highest total sales of any album yet, with the title previously belonging to BTS with their album Map of the Soul: 7 which sold around 3.3 million units in its first week and 4.2 million overall.
