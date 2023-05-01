Meghan Markle ‘unwanted’ and ‘despised’ by King Charles: ‘It’s no secret’

The Royal Family and its monarch are rumored to have ‘pretty major’ feelings about Meghan Markle.



The insights in question have been brought to light by inside sources, close to the National Enquirer.

In the admission, the source warns, “It's no secret that EVERYONE in the royal family despises Meghan after what she's said and done, and no one wants her anywhere near the coronation or, frankly, anywhere else.”

This admission follows another revelation by Palace officials who revealed that Meghan’s invitation carried stipulations that they ‘knew’ she’d never agree too.