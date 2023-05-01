 
close
Monday May 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Royals

Meghan Markle ‘unwanted’ and ‘despised’ by King Charles: ‘It’s no secret’

Insiders ‘despise’ Meghan Markle after what she’d done to King Charles and the Royal Family

By Web Desk
May 01, 2023

The Royal Family and its monarch are rumored to have ‘pretty major’ feelings about Meghan Markle.

The insights in question have been brought to light by inside sources, close to the National Enquirer.

In the admission, the source warns, “It's no secret that EVERYONE in the royal family despises Meghan after what she's said and done, and no one wants her anywhere near the coronation or, frankly, anywhere else.”

This admission follows another revelation by Palace officials who revealed that Meghan’s invitation carried stipulations that they ‘knew’ she’d never agree too.