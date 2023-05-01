Seth Meyers throws weight behind WGA as strike looms

Late Night host Seth Meyers expressed support to WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers as they locked horns with major Hollywood studios over their rights demands.

“I am deeply proud of the fact that I get to be a professional writer, and I bring this up because as of Monday at midnight, there might be a writers’ strike,” Meyers said on his Late Night's Corrections.



“If a writers’ strike happens, that would shut down production on a great many shows, and I’ve been through this before in 2007, 2008. There was a very long strike when I was working at ‘SNL,’ and it was really miserable, and it doesn’t just affect the writers; it affects all the incredible non-writing staff on these shows, and it would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially considering we’re on the heels of that awful pandemic that affected obviously not just showbusiness but all of us.”

The 49-year-old also said that writers' demands are not unreasonable.

“I’m incredibly grateful that there are negotiators for both sides sitting and talking. I’m incredibly hopeful that they can come to an agreement,” Meyers continued. “I also feel very strongly that what the writers are asking for is not unreasonable. And as a proud member of the guild, I’m very grateful that there is an organization that looks out for the best interests of writers.”

Amid the tension, the WGA has threatened that they will go on strike if the demands are not met.