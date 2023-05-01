‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 release date revealed

The premiere date for the show Only Murders In The Building starring Selena Gomez has been confirmed. Steve Martin dropped the date during his touring show with Martin Short named You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!
They revealed the news while discussing what they had been up to recently and shared pictures of themselves alongside Selena as well as Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd who are guest starring this season.
“Catch the new season August 8,” stated Martin with Short joking that: “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”
The series has been a huge success with its first season going on to achieve 17 Emmy nominations and winning three of them. They took home the awards for Best Production Design, Guest Comedy Actor along with Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series.
