Here’s how Elvis Presley and King Charles are related to each other

King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley and King Charles III have a rare connection that makes them related.



According to the Genealogy website Geni, after Elvis’ only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley was married to her fourth husband, guitarist Michael Lockwood, that’s when the link was formed, via Express UK.

The couple was married from 2006-2021 and welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood in October 2008.

Michael’s grandfather was Reverent Richard Cameron Lockwood, whose great-great-great grandfather was Henry Lockwood, whose brother was Ephraim Lockwood.

Ephraim Lockwood was the father of Abigail Steenrod, the mother of Elizabeth Thompson, the mother of Colonel William P Thompson, the father of Elizabeth Preston, the mother of Jerome Preston. The latter married Alice “Kiki” Karslake, who was the long-time mistress of Prince George, Duke of Kent.

Kiki Gwynne, as she was once known as a maiden, was a glamorous, drug-addicted American socialite and member of Kenya’s Happy Valley set. Rumours abounded that Prince George, the son of King George V and younger brother of King Edward VIII and King George VI, fathered a love child with her that was miscarried.

King George VI was the father of Queen Elizabeth II, who was the mother of King Charles III, making Elvis Presley his great uncle’s ex-partner’s husband's fifth cousin twice removed wife’s father.

As complicated as the link, it was formed years after the death of the King of Rock and Roll and that too, through his ex-son-in-law.

Moreover, Lisa Marie Presley also shared a friendship with Sarah Ferguson, who is the ex-wife of Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew.