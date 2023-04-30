King Charles III coronation details revealed: Muslim, Hindu leaders to play prominent roles

The UK’s non-Christian faiths and its Celtic languages will play a prominent role for the first time in the landmark ceremony of King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

On Saturday's service at Westminster Abbey in London, Charles is set to take an oath, in English, to serve as "Defender of the (Protestant) Faith."

It will be a coronation of many faiths and many languages, featuring a prominent role for Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jewish leaders, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office said Saturday

As per new details about King Charles and his wife Camilla's iconic event, Members of the House of Lords from the minority faiths will hand non-Christian regalia to the king, such as gold bracelets and the royal robe.



Just before Charles sets off in the Gold State Coach for a procession on the streets of London, they will say: "We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good."



UK’s first Hindu prime minister Rishi Sunak will give a reading from the Bible at the service, which will also be attended by Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim to hold the post and to lead a Western European government.



The ceremony also will include female bishops for the first time, as well as hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, as well as English.



The Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects.

After Charles is crowned, the traditional homage of the peers will be replaced by an “homage of the people,” in which people will be invited to affirm their allegiance to the king. Camilla will then be anointed, in a form similar to that of Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, in 1937.